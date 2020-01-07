WisDOT to hold public meeting in De Soto to discuss resurfacing of Hwy. 82

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) will host a public involvement meeting to discuss a planned resurfacing project on Hwy. 82 between De Soto and Viroqua. The open house meeting will be held Wednesday, Jan. 22, from 5-6:30 p.m. at the Village of De Soto Community Center, 57 Crawford St. The meeting will provide information on the purpose and need for the project, design details, and obtain input from stakeholders. Adjacent property owners are encouraged to attend.
The 14.9-mile project will include resurfacing the existing asphaltic pavement, replacing guardrails, and extending or replacing various existing culverts. Work will occur through the village of De Soto, town of Wheatland, town of Sterling and the town of Franklin. The project is currently scheduled for construction in 2023.
For more information on the project, contact WisDOT Project Manager Tim Maedke at Timothy.Maedke@dot.wi.gov or at 608-789-6317.