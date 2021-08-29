WisDOT: Work together for a safe Labor Day weekend

• Rusk County: WIS 40 is closed at the Devils Creek bridge, north of the village of Bruce. Traffic is detoured via US 8, WIS 27 and WIS 70.

• St. Croix County: US 12 is closed about a mile north of the village of Hammond. Traffic is detoured via WIS 65, I-94 and US 63.

• St. Croix County: WIS 35 between Vine Street in the city of Hudson and South Street in the village of North Hudson and Michaelson Street North to Sommers Street North in North Hudson are closed to all through traffic. Traffic is detoured via I-94, Minnesota Trunk Highways 95, 36 and WIS 64. The Lake Mallalieu bridge, connecting Hudson and North Hudson, is scheduled to be open for Labor Day weekend.

• Washburn County: US 53 is reduced to a single lane in both directions in the town of Trego. The speed limit is reduced to 55 mph. Traffic will encounter temporary signals at the US 53 intersection with US 63/Liesch Road. The lane widths on US 63 are restricted to 13 feet. The speed limit on US 63 is reduced to 45 mph.

Southwest Wisconsin

• Dane County: Motorists will encounter traffic shifts on US 12/18 (Madison Beltline) between I-39/90 and Whitney Way.