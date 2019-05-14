Wish You Were Here, an organization which empowers local youth to fulfill their passion to play a musical instrument, is providing a sponsorship with music lessons thereby gaining knowledge and experience in music.
If you would like to submit an application for your child to be considered for sponsorship, please give Wish You Were Here your name, your child’s name and age (7-14), instrument, and a brief description of what music means to your child. If you have any questions regarding the application process, contact Jim Kouba at his daytime phone number, 608-397-5577. Applications are available at Parrish Music in Viroqua and are due by May 31.
In an effort to continue this sponsorship, progress of current and past recipients may be shared to those interested in the workings of the organization. Sharing of names of recipients would not be provided.
Donations are greatly needed and appreciated. Help youth enjoy the world of music by donating to the Masons of Viroqua Musician Fund.
