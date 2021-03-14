Woman injured in two-car crash on Westby's Main Street

The Westby Police Department responded to a two-car accident Friday, March 12, at about 1:23 p.m. in the city of Westby. A vehicle being driven by 25-year-old Jeanne Erlandson of Westby was westbound on Main Street when it struck a truck from behind.

According to a press from the police department, the truck was stopped in traffic and waiting to make a right turn. Erlandson was transported to Vernon Memorial Hospital by Tri-State Ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries. The occupants of the second vehicle were taken to Vernon Memorial Hospital by private vehicle.

The accident remains under investigation by the Westby Police Department. Assisting at the scene was the Westby Fire Department, Westby First Responders, Vernon County Sheriff’s Department and Tri-State Ambulance.

