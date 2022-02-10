Women authors to discuss life challenges at Hillsboro library

Meet a few of the authors from "My Walk, My Way: Women who Changed their Lives One Step at a Time," compiled by Lisa Nelson and Angela Witczak, at the Hillsboro Public Library, Thursday, Feb. 17, 6:30 p.m. This drop-in program is free and open to the public.

Nelson grew up in Hillsboro. She went to UW-Stout for graphic design and has been living in Madison over 20 years. Nelson has a very creative soul and enjoys time with friends and family, cooking, live music, and nature. She was adopted as an infant and had an amazing adoptive family, but she has struggled with unresolved medical issues for most of her life. Her goal is to be as informative as possible about her health and nutrition. Her strong will and positivity lead her to substantial balance in life. Nelson wanted to share her story to help other adoptees become more aware of the underlying battles that they may face with adoption.

Witczak lives in Baraboo with her husband, a few of her eight children, and her dog, KW. She is the bestselling author of "Life is a Circus, Enjoy the Show," and a fundraiser extraordinaire. She lives by the words, “If you find yourself saying someone ought to do something about that, then take a look in the mirror, because you are someone.” Witczak sits on a variety of community boards, from the local homeless shelter, to committees that improve and update her local parks. She has raised almost a million dollars for local charities and causes, believing that everyone matters. She doesn’t ever sit still unless she is sleeping, and she loves to tell people that she loves them and that they are valuable.

Keely Crook was born and raised near Madison. She has an affinity toward reading books that help her better understand herself and the world around her, in addition to reading books on canning, gardening and, most recently, dog training. When she isn’t reading up on a new topic of interest, you can find her hiking the trails or finding peace in the wilderness. She currently lives in Wisconsin. She hopes that her chapter will inspire other women to believe in themselves and to help them navigate their own way to a happier life.

Born and raised in Southern Illinois, Abbie Lorene has weathered many storms in her life, from being a teen mom to living in a domestic violence shelter and complex medical situations. At times, these have left her feeling depressed and with no confidence. Through hard work, therapy, and spiritual perseverance, she rose like a phoenix from the ashes. Now, as an aspiring “mompreneur,” her mission is to make sure women feel loved, worthy, and accepted. She enjoys bringing her inspirational work to schools, youth challenges, and podcasts. Living now in Rock Springs, Wisconsin, she works to create generational impact alongside her children, Abreanna, Aspynn, Destyni, and Aizik. Abbie is a birth mother to Noah and angel momma to six.

The Feb. 17 drop-in program will be a chance for young people to consider challenges they may face in coming years and learn from presenters and experienced audience members alike how to meet those challenges.

Refreshments will be served by the Friends of the Hillsboro Public Library. Questions? Contact Library Director Jackie Johnson at 608-489-2192.

