Adult women had an opportunity to learn practical self-defense skills Saturday afternoon in a class hosted by the Vernon Women’s Alliance.
Sixteen women came to the Viroqua Athletic Club for the three-hour class which was taught by Gayle Nielsen, an 8th degree black belt in Bujinkan Budo Taijutsu with more than 30 years of martial arts training and teaching experience. She co-developed and taught the program Protect Against Assault: Self-Defense and Survival (PASS).
Nielsen co-taught with Melanie Martinez, who is trained in Judo, Karate, Capoeira, and for the last 12 years in Bujinkan Budo Taijutsu. She is a 5th degree black belt and holds a shidoshi (teacher’s license).
Three male assistants, all with martial arts background, were on hand to help practice the moves in the contact-based class.
At the beginning of class, Nielsen told the participants they would be learning practical self-defense skills, enabling them to follow their voice with action so they can escape and run away.
“You’re going to learn stuff that we consider icky,” Nielsen said. “Using your voice – that’s your very first weapon. If you are yelling you get rid of the butterflies. You want that (startle) response. It gives you the split second you need to create space; space is your friend.”
She told the women to be aware of their surroundings. “Look around, make eye contact; bad guys don’t want to be seen.”
“The way you carry yourself tells them you are strong,” Nielsen said. “Head up, eye contact. Who’s watching you? Be aware of the people around you.”
Other safety tips Nielsen shared included using one’s phone in a safe place, locking doors, using motion-sensor lights on a home’s exterior, not sharing on social media when one’s going on vacation (and while away, having lights on timers and having a neighbor shovel the sidewalk), and not leaving a beverage unattended in public.
“Just knowing these things takes away the fear,” she said. “Don’t be anxious. It’s situational awareness – pay attention to the surroundings.”
Nielsen said the women would be taught how to neutralize an attack immediately. “Do it decisively and leave; it’s about getting it done.”
She advised the women to trust their feelings.
“Women, we have intuition, trust that feeling; that’s important,” Nielsen said. “If you get a feeling to take a different route, trust that ‘punch’.”
Nielsen, Martinez and the male assistants taught the women the following physical techniques: punch, strike, kick and move back. They also were taught how to fall.
Emily Rozeske, vice president of membership for VWA, became invested in bringing this training to Viroqua in the spring of 2018. The two days of classes that were held in 2018 with full attendance prompted the organization to consider making this an annual event.
Rozeske said she personally got “worked up” with Hollywood scandals that came to light in 2017. That prompted her to ask on Facebook if anyone would be interested in having a self-defense class. “One of the responses was from Gayle (Nielsen).”
Rozeske said she heard positive feedback from participants. She said one mother/daughter pair came back for this year’s mother and daughter class, which was held in the morning. Twenty-nine women took part in that three-hour class.
“It was all about empowering women,” Rozeske said. She added that after the morning class participants received stickers with the following saying: “Empowered women empower women.”
Joan Dickman of Viroqua and her 21-year-old daughter Lauryn of La Crosse took the afternoon class.
“I’ve wanted her to do a class for some time,” Dickman said in a telephone interview Monday. “This worked out for her and I thought we’d both benefit.”
Dickman said she feels prepared to defend herself.
“We learned some really good skills,” she said. “I feel it’s something I can draw from. I wouldn’t feel as helpless. I watched my daughter and (when I) saw her kick or do an arm thing, I thought, ‘Wow. She could really take care of herself.’.”
Dickman said she walked away from the class feeling empowered. “I have the power to do something.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.