Wonewoc man injured in accident on Hwy. 33

A Wonewoc man was treated and released following a single-vehicle accident on State Hwy. 33, Monday, Sept. 28.
According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, David Curtis, 59, was traveling westbound on State Hwy. 33 near the intersection of Preslik Road in the town of Hillsboro when he went across the oncoming lane, down the embankment and collided with some trees.
Curtis was transported by the Hillsboro Ambulance Service to St. Joseph's Hospital in Hillsboro with non-life-threatening injuries.
The Hillsboro Fire Department and Hillsboro EMS assisted at the scene. The accident remains under investigation by the sheriff's office.
