 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wonewoc man injured in accident on Hwy. 33
0 comments

Wonewoc man injured in accident on Hwy. 33

  • 0

A Wonewoc man was treated and released following a single-vehicle accident on State Hwy. 33, Monday, Sept. 28.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, David Curtis, 59, was traveling westbound on State Hwy. 33 near the intersection of Preslik Road in the town of Hillsboro when he went across the oncoming lane, down the embankment and collided with some trees.

Curtis was transported by the Hillsboro Ambulance Service to St. Joseph's Hospital in Hillsboro with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Hillsboro Fire Department and Hillsboro EMS assisted at the scene. The accident remains under investigation by the sheriff's office.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Spring flooding outlook for La Crosse, Winona area

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News