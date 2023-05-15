A Wonewoc woman was injured in a one-vehicle crash, Sunday, May 14 on County Hwy. F at Subera Road in the town of Hillsboro.

According to a press release from the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at 6:44 a.m. Kaylyn Knock was traveling east on County Hwy. F when she fell asleep and went off the road.

Knock was wearing her seat belt and airbags were deployed. EMS arrived on scene and Knock was complaining of head and back pain. Knock was taken by Hillsboro Ambulance to Gundersen St. Joseph hospital in Hillsboro for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.