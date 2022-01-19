Woodcarvers honor mentor by sorting through donated carving patterns for Viroqua library

Area woodcarvers who had Roger “Doc” Hatlem as a teacher and adviser for the hobby recently wrapped up months’ worth of sorting through his carving cutouts and patterns for McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua.

Hatlem, who died Sept. 21, 2021, taught woodcarving classes for more than 20 years, but in recent years served more as an adviser for groups who wanted to learn the art. Over the years he taught woodcarving classes to groups at Viroqua High School in the woodworking room, Western Technical College and Vernon Memorial Hospital’s community room. He also led carving classes at the Viroqua public library.

Hatlem, who was a teacher, girls basketball coach and high school principal at Viroqua Area Schools, and his wife Miriam, who died in 2016, shared the hobby of woodcarving. She carved birds and painted all of his carvings.

Prior to his death, Hatlem’s carving cutouts and patterns were donated to the Viroqua library. Judy Gates, who is part of the woodcarving group that meets Wednesday afternoons at New Life Christian Church in Viroqua, said they went through garbage bags and five totes of patterns and documents.

Carson LaBelle said there were “thousands” of patterns to sort through and the carvers met at the library several times to sort and also met in Westby. Gates said they also took materials home to sort. The main sorters were LaBelle, John Stout, John Sutton and Wayne Robson.

Sutton said not only were there carving cutouts (actual wood pieces carved into rough shapes) and patterns (both paper and plastic), but also notebooks filled with pictures of wildlife that can be used as references for carving. He said the patterns were sorted into categories such as Santas, dogs, deer, wolves and ducks. Sutton said there were about 100 different categories.

Library Director Trina Erickson said the carving patterns are now in three-ring binders, but aren’t ready for checkout by library patrons in the Winding Rivers Library System. She said the library wants to honor Hatlem in a special way so patrons know who once used the patterns.

Sutton said the carving group, which meets from 1 to 3 p.m. each Wednesday, is informal and there are no dues or rules.

“People can come and go; we learn from each other,” he said. “We hope the public will use the patterns for woodcarving, artistry or sculpture work.”

Gates said they took the time to sort through the patterns and materials so everyone could have access to them.

The carvers have fond memories of Hatlem.

Stout, who started carving in 2005, said the late Keith Mills introduced him to Hatlem. “That’s how I was introduced to Roger. I was working full time and went to his classes at the high school at WWTI (now known as Western Technical College).”

LaBelle said he will always remember Hatlem’s dry sense of humor. Sutton added that Hatlem was a teacher, mentor and promoter of woodcarving.

Roger Hanson said Robson invited him to join the carvers. “Roger had patience to show you (techniques). He had patience with people who were learning.” He said he will always remember how Hatlem encouraged the carvers.

Pam Grindle said her first memory of Hatlem was as her biology teacher at Viroqua High School. “I liked him as a teacher. He was a good teacher; strict, but good. Then I got to know him in a personal way and he’d give advice and carving tips.”

Lois Gardner was one of Hatlem’s colleagues at VAS. She was the lunchroom manager, and she said she’ll always remember how Hatlem advised her to write on each invoice she received the date, time and year, and save them for future reference if there ever was a question about the invoices and orders. “It’s saved me over the years.”

As far as woodcarving memories, Gardner said Hatlem would say when carvers were first starting out, “The only thing we don’t like to hear is ‘Oops’.”, because that could mean someone cut a finger.

Robson said Hatlem introduced him to the hobby. “I didn’t have a hobby before.”

The carvers also shared some of Hatlem’s woodcarving advice and tips.

Gates said he encouraged them to keep learning. Hanson added that Hatlem advised them to use only sharp tools, as they would be less likely to cut themselves.

Grindle and Gates said Hatlem would make gentle suggestions on which tools and techniques to use while they carved.

Stout said Hatlem’s wife, Miriam, would show them how to paint their carvings. “She was quite an artist and carver, too.” He added that Hatlem didn’t stick with one style of carving and taught them how to carve everything.

“When we started out, we all learned to round corners; I started with dolphins,” Stout said. Others started with simple comfort birds. Learning how to round things off helps carvers get the look they’re supposed to on a piece and then they can add details.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.