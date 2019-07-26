VIVA Gallery’s First Thursday opening will be held on Aug. 1 and will feature the work of Chris Cox. Cox, who is from Viroqua, makes custom furniture from reclaimed wood. He gives new life to century-old wood timbers from cabins and barns, creating console tables, farmhouse tables, benches and other furniture pieces.
Cox has been building and remodeling homes and making furnishings professionally for 40 years. He received his BFA from Carnegie Mellon University in theater design and production and has been an avid supporter and set designer for community theater. He is founder of The Ark in Viroqua, a visual and performing arts community center.
Creating things of beauty and intrigue on stage sets inspired Cox to hang up his general contractor’s hat and open up his shop, Spoken Wood Designs, where he creates whimsical yet practical pieces of furniture for home and business. He finds that there is a certain romance to working with anything more than a century old, thinking about who first cut the tree and worked it by hand to become a cabin or barn. He respects the fact that the pioneers of the Midwest based their lives on being able to turn a tree into something useful and is inspired to do justice to their legacy in his reclaimed wood designs.
Cox’s furniture and the works of VIVA’s 25 member artists will be featured at VIVA’s First Thursday reception on August 1st from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Chris’s works will be on display throughout the month. The gallery is located at 217 S. Main St. in Viroqua. For more information about this and future First Thursday events, contact the gallery at 608-637-6918 or info@vivagallery.net.
The gallery’s First Thursday reception on Aug. 1 will be followed by a 7 p.m. dinner next door at Rooted Spoon Kitchen Table. Email rootedspoon@gmail.com or call 608-632-2120 to make reservations. The Rooted Spoon cash bar will be open during the reception.
