Work continues on preparing Bigley Pool for its reopening at Viroqua Area Schools. An update was presented at the school board meeting Nov. 15.

Mike Brendel, director of business services, said the school district is working with Carrico Aquatics to assist in getting the mechanical systems ready to refill the pool. He said a septic service cleaned sand out of the filters on Nov. 15, in order to get ready for the installation of new media in the filters.

Brendel said Carrico Aquatics is coordinating a time with the district to start the process of refilling the pool, and new drain covers will be installed while the pool is empty. He also said the pool’s three boilers will have to be replaced, and that project will be coordinated with the elementary school HVAC upgrades.

He said updates are being made to the operating agreement with the La Crosse Area YMCA. The updates include clearly identifying which party is responsible for factors such as hours of operation, employment relationships, and maintenance responsibilities. Brendel said defining responsibilities up front should result in less uncertainty as to decision-making authority when the pool is up and running. Both parties really want this to be as successful as possible, he said.

District Administrator Tom Burkhalter said the pool is getting closer to being filled.

The board approved the following appointments: Special education paraprofessional Elise Becker, co-head varsity wrestling coaches Rob Zube and Jerrod Getter, assistant girls basketball coach Talia Klein, high school drama/musical advisor Adam Fogelson.

It was announced that the Monday, Dec. 20 board meeting will begin at 5:45 p.m. instead of 7 p.m. because of the high school concert that night.

