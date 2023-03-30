Since early 2020, special rules have been in place pausing Badger Care Plus and Medicaid renewals and terminations. The federal government recently passed a bill that will end the policy of continuous Medicaid eligibility on March 31.

This change will not end coverage for any members at that time. Instead, it begins a 14-month process of “unwinding" this rule for Wisconsin’s Medicaid and Badger Care programs and a return to routine operations.

For most members, this unwinding means they will need to go through a renewal process at some point during the next year. Be ready by making sure your contact information is up to date (https://dhs.wisconsin.gov/forwardhealth/renewals.htm).

Know your date (for renewal) and wait. Renewing too soon could cause you to lose coverage earlier than necessary.

You may lose your coverage. Other options are available and you can get help to review and enroll in other coverage.

If you have questions and need help understanding your options for health insurance coverage, Workforce Connections, Inc. has two licensed, trained health insurance navigators who work year-round. Free, unbiased assistance is available over the phone, via videoconferencing, or in person. Go to www.workforceconnections.org or call 608-790-8136.