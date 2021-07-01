Youth complete Tractor Safety Certification Class

Forty-four area youth recently completed a three-day Tractor Safety Certification Class, which was held at the Vernon County Fairgrounds in Viroqua. Included in the course were classroom and driving instructions and ended with both written and driving tests.

The Tractor Safety Certification classes are a coordinated effort between the Extension office and area agriculture education instructors, Lloyd Hardy, Viroqua; Hillary Bark, Desoto; Mike Fowell, La Farge; Brian Kast, Kickapoo; Erica Hoven, Westby; and Mackenzie Knutson, North Crawford.

Guest speakers from the Viroqua Police and Fire departments, A-1 Fire Service and Tri-State Ambulance provided interactive instruction. The youth had an opportunity to hear firsthand about surviving a farm accident from guest speaker Sherman Nottestad. Tractor Central, Portland Implement and Coon Valley Dairy Supply/Implement Co. donated tractors to be used for the event.

The top driving score was awarded to Brock Malphy, top scoring written test, Andrew Solverson and top overall combined score (written and driving) Ethan Hemmersbach. Trophies were provided courtesy of Rural Mutual Insurance-Kevin Bluske.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0