A foundation of Youth Initiative High School in Viroqua is the focus on developing critical reasoning and understanding. When possible this is accomplished through practical, hands-on activities and developing social capacities.
A key element of this hands-on development is the Service Week. During the week of April 22-26, the freshmen and sophomores completed their service in the local community.
The ninth grade stayed local, cleaning up highways and clearing trails with Vernon Trails. The group also served the school itself, beautifying rooms with new paint at YIHS.
The tenth grade supported the work of Community Homestead in Osceola, a life-sharing community for individuals with diverse developmental abilities and disabilities. The students cooked, cleaned, planted trees, cleared the grounds, and painted signs.
The path of Service Week, it is hoped, will develop integrated individuals ready to be a part of society and make it better because they are the society.
