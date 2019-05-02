Trail work

Ninth-graders at Youth Initiative High School work with Vernon Trails during Service Week, April 22-26.

 Contributed photo

A foundation of Youth Initiative High School in Viroqua is the focus on developing critical reasoning and understanding. When possible this is accomplished through practical, hands-on activities and developing social capacities.

A key element of this hands-on development is the Service Week. During the week of April 22-26, the freshmen and sophomores completed their service in the local community.

The ninth grade stayed local, cleaning up highways and clearing trails with Vernon Trails. The group also served the school itself, beautifying rooms with new paint at YIHS.

The tenth grade supported the work of Community Homestead in Osceola, a life-sharing community for individuals with diverse developmental abilities and disabilities. The students cooked, cleaned, planted trees, cleared the grounds, and painted signs.

Service to others

Tenth-graders from Youth Initiative High School pose for a photo at Community Homestead in Osceola. The students went there April 22-26 as part of the school's Service Week.

The path of Service Week, it is hoped, will develop integrated individuals ready to be a part of society and make it better because they are the society.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe today

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.