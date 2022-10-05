Youth Initiative High School in Viroqua to celebrate 25 years with events

Youth Initiative High School in Viroqua will celebrate 25 years of creating character in community with special events.
On Friday Oct. 14, come home to the Landmark Center to share stories and see all we have accomplished in a quarter of a century. Past, present, and future students, faculty, and parents welcome. Lawn games and babysitting will be organized for children, and the babysitting will continue through the wine and cheese night at the Historic Fortney Lounge. The open house runs from 5 to 8 p.m. and the wine and cheese night from 5 to 10 p.m.
On Saturday, Oct. 15, gather to celebrate our anniversary at a banquet catered by the Rooted Spoon, and honor the inaugural YIHS Company of Legends. Non-alcoholic beverages, cheese and charcuterie boards, and music will be served from 6 to 7 p.m., followed by a plated three-course meal served by YIHS students. To purchase tickets to the banquet, go to yihs.ludus.com, and contact development@yihs.net with any questions.