Youth Initiative High School in Viroqua to celebrate 25 years with events

On Friday Oct. 14, come home to the Landmark Center to share stories and see all we have accomplished in a quarter of a century. Past, present, and future students, faculty, and parents welcome. Lawn games and babysitting will be organized for children, and the babysitting will continue through the wine and cheese night at the Historic Fortney Lounge. The open house runs from 5 to 8 p.m. and the wine and cheese night from 5 to 10 p.m.