Youth Initiative High School, which was set to present its production of "Into the Woods" Feb. 10-11, has decided to postpone the musical.

The school issued the following statement the afternoon of Feb. 8: "We have decided to postpone our production of 'Into the Woods.' We will be opening on Thursday 2/16 in an added performance, and all performances scheduled for next weekend (2/17 and two shows on 2/18) will proceed as planned. If you have already purchased tickets, you have received an email correspondence from the Ludus site with options for proceeding with an exchange, refund, or donation.

"We apologize for any inconvenience this date change may cause, but know that we are doing this for the best of our cast, crew, and community. We hope you will join us next weekend!"

Showtimes are 7 p.m. each night, as well as a 2 p.m. matinee on the 18th. This musical brings to life Cinderella, Jack and the Beanstalk, Little Red Ridinghood and other well-known fairytale characters. Interwoven with these classics is the story of the baker and his wife, whose longing for a child is thwarted by a mischievous witch who lives next door.

James Lapine and Steven Sondheim have fashioned a musical which goes beyond mere Broadway razamatazzz. Sondheim's songs, seamlessly melded to Lapine's text, are perfect expressions of character and action which reflects the complications of living in modern society and the difficult choices we encounter on the paths of our lives.

Parents are encouraged to research the content of the musical before bringing children under 10; some aspects of the story may be scary for young viewers. Questions may be directed to zoe@yihs.net. Tickets are on sale now at yihs.ludus.com.