Youth Initiative High School proudly presents Shakespeare’s classic comedy, "Much Ado About Nothing," Nov. 15, 16, 22 and 23. The cast features 20 students from all grades at YIHS and is full of music, dancing, laughter, and much ado about nothing.
Set in post-World War II Italy, the “merry war” between Benedick and Beatrice baffles those around them, who see the two as soulmates. As Hero and Claudio plan to marry, they join their family and friends in tricking Beatrice and Benedick into confessing their love for one another! However, that same mechanism of rumor and trickery is used by Donna Sian, the villainous sister of Don Pedro, to convince Claudio that Hero is unfaithful. Tragedy strikes in the midst of this comedy, but all ends well in a beautiful celebration!
"Much Ado About Nothing" will be performed over the course of two weekends in the Landmark Center Auditorium (500 E. Jefferson St., Viroqua; second floor). Evening performances are Nov. 15, 16, 22 and 23 at 7 p.m. The matinee performance is Nov. 23 at 2 p.m. This show is for all ages. Tickets may be purchased online at yihs.ludus.com or at the door and are $7 for students and $10 for adults. A family price of $30 (for families of four to six) will be available at the door only.
Questions may be directed to Zoe Drew-King at zoe@yihs.net.
