Youth Initiative High School will present an inventive adaptation of "Clue" in the Landmark Center Auditorium, 500 E. Jefferson St., Viroqua, Feb. 8, 9, 15 and 16. It’s a play based on the film based on the board game you’ve never seen before.
"Clue" takes the characters from the whodunit game -- Col. Mustard, Professor Plum, and the like -- and throws them together with figures made famous by the film, like the Butler, Maid and Mr. Boddy (Boddy of course being the unfortunate murder victim who’s death drives much of the action of the play). In YIHS’ production, Peacock, Scarlet and Green join the aforementioned crew bumbling around a strange mansion, looking for a murderer -- a murderer who may very well be among them. With an original adaptive framework by playwright and director Zoe Drew-King, YIHS’ "Clue" presents these characters in a new light, and lets the audience decide who, in fact, was the murderer.
"Clue" will be performed over the course of two weekends. Evening performances are at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 8, 9, 15 and 16. The matinee performance is Feb. 16 at 2 p.m. This show is for all ages, but is a murder mystery. Tickets may be purchased online at yihs.net/store or at the door and are $7 for students and $10 for adults.
Questions may be directed to Drew-King at zoe@yihs.net.
