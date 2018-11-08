Monsters, sisters, swords, and ’90s music — Youth Initiative High School’s fall play “She Kills Monsters” has it all, and is coming to the Landmark Center Auditorium, Nov. 9, 10, 16 and 17.
“She Kills Monsters” tells the story of Agnes Evans as she leaves her childhood home in Ohio in 1995 following the death of her teenage sister, Tilly.
When Agnes finds Tilly’s Dungeons and Dragons notebook, however, she stumbles into a journey of discovery and action-packed adventure in the imaginary world that was Tilly’s refuge.
In this high-octane dramatic comedy laden with homicidal fairies, nasty monsters, and ’90s pop culture, acclaimed young playwright Qui Nguyen offers a heart-pounding homage to the geek and warrior within us all.
“She Kills Monsters” will be performed over the course of two weekends in the Landmark Center Auditorium (500 E. Jefferson St., second floor).
Evening performances are Nov. 9, 10, 16 and 17 at 7:30 p.m. The matinee performance is Nov. 17 at 2 p.m., which will be followed by a talk-back session with the creative team and cast.
This show is rated PG-13 for sequences of fantasy violence and action, emotional thematic elements, suggestive humor, and strong language. Tickets may be purchased online at yihs.net/store or at the door and are $7 for students and $10 for adults.
Questions may be directed to Zoe Drew-King at zoe@yihs.net.
