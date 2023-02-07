This musical brings to life Cinderella, Jack and the Beanstalk, Little Red Ridinghood and other well-known fairytale characters. Interwoven with these classics is the story of the baker and his wife, whose longing for a child is thwarted by a mischievous witch who lives next door. James Lapine and Steven Sondheim have fashioned a musical which goes beyond mere Broadway razamatazzz. Sondheim’s songs, seamlessly melded to Lapine’s text, are perfect expressions of character and action which reflects the complications of living in modern society and the difficult choices we encounter on the paths of our lives.