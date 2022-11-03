Youth Initiative High School to perform 'Romeo & Juliet'

Youth Initiative High School is proud to present William Shakespeare’s “Romeo & Juliet,” Nov. 11, 12, 18 and 19 at The Commons Theater, 401 E. Jefferson St., Viroqua.

Showtime on Nov. 11, 12 and 18 is at 7:30 p.m. The showtimes on Nov. 19 are at 2 and 7:30 p.m.

A dynamic and vibrant cast of students will bring to life an adaptation grounded in realism, elevating the tragedy and comedy of the piece.

Parental guidance is suggested: This play contains sequences of realistic violent action (including death), emotional thematic elements, suggestive humor, and romantic themes.

Questions may be directed to zoe@yihs.net. Tickets are $10 for adults, $7 for students, and are now available at YIHS.ludus.com.