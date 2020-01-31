Youth Initiative High School to present 'Spring Awakening' in Viroqua

Youth Initiative High School will present “Spring Awakening” in the Landmark Center Auditorium in Viroqua, Feb. 7, 8, 14 and 15.
“Spring Awakening” is a rock musical that tells the story of a group of teenagers in late 19th-century Germany dealing with the turmoil of adolescence in an uncaring environment. Centered around Wendla and Melchior, who find each other as they question the world around them, the story illustrates the devastating consequences of ignoring the needs and questions of young people. Based on the 1891 German play of the same name, the musical relies on the contrast between the contemporary folk-rock score and the antiquated language and setting to illustrate the discord between the adolescents and the world around them.
According to director Zoe Drew-King, “This show is a powerful statement about education. It is about what happens when you ignore or avoid tough conversations, divide the world and all the information in it into a dichotomy, and push others into situations they cannot handle. These characters are grappling with their desires, the consequences of their actions, their mental health, and abuses of power. Spring Awakening may be set in late-19th century Germany, but the yearning to be heard, understood, and recognized in the world is no less relevant today.”
“Spring Awakening” will be performed over the course of two weekends in the Landmark Center Auditorium, 500 E. Jefferson St., second floor. Evening performances are Feb. 7, 8, 14 and 15 at 7:30 p.m. There will be a matinee performance Feb. 15 at 2 p.m. This is not an all-ages show. Children ages 14 and under will not be permitted without a parent. Tickets may be purchased online at yihs.ludus.com or at the door.
Questions may be directed to Zoe Drew-King at zoe@yihs.net.
“Spring Awakening” is presented through special arrangement with Musical Theatre International (MTI).