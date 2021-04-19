Youth Initiative High School's GSA to present LGBTQ+ Youth Festival Day

Youth Initiative High School's GSA (Gender and Sexuality Alliance) will present a LGBTQ+ Youth Festival Day this Saturday, April 24, from 12 to 8 p.m.
Join the GSA at the Landmark Center in Viroqua for youth-led workshops and conversations about LGBTQ+ youth experiences in our community, play games and socialize, and enjoy an open mic and opportunity to purchase merchandise. All proceeds support the YIHS GSA's mission of opening a youth-run LGBTQ Community Center in Viroqua.
This activity is part of Global Youth Service Day, is funded by a grant received through Hershey's Heartwarming project, and is in partnership with Youth Service America.
Masks required. For more Information, visit https://sites.google.com/view/yihsgsafestivalday/home and our Instagram @yihsgsa.