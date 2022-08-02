Youth invited to participate in Day of Dairy Aug. 16

Day of Dairy 2022 will be held on the Vernon County Fairgrounds in Viroqua, Tuesday, Aug. 16, from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

This is a full-day hands-on workshop for youth interested in the dairy industry. The objective is to teach dairy youth about various topics in the dairy industry, dairy animal care, and how to prepare a project animal for the show. This event is open to all Vernon County youth ages 9-19 free of charge. To participate, youth must return the registration form by Aug. 12 either by email, text (screenshot), or USPS, as well as have a parent or guardian sign a waiver form on the day of the event or bring it with them. The registration and waiver forms can be requested by emailing Julie Larson at julielarson2424@gmail.com.

Participants should bring their dairy animal, leather show halter, clipping supplies/extension cord, change of clothes, and closed-toe shoes. If a dairy youth doesn’t have/can’t bring an animal, etc. they can join in with other youth. Please dairy youth, do not let this stop you from coming.

This event is brought to the youth by volunteers from the Vernon County Dairy Youth Fund as well as funds from the Cheese of Champs sales and past Dairy Ribbon sales and sponsorship support from Coon Valley Dairy Supply, Culver's and Nelson Agri-Center.

Any questions, contact Alana Peterson at 608-606-4512 or peterson.alanaj@yahoo.com, or Gail Klinkner at 608-606-0183 or galwub@hotmail.com.

Please return the form to Gail Klinkner at galwub@hotmail.com, text a screenshot to 608-606-0183, or mail it to S7304A State Hwy. 27, Viroqua WI 54665.