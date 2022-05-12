Youth organizations asked to fill out new form to show projects at the Vernon County Fair

All youth organizations that wish to show their projects at the Vernon County Fair must fill out the Vernon County Fair 2022 Youth Organization Application Form. A youth organization is: “An organization under adult leadership that has educational programing." The application form can be found on the vernoncountyfair.com website under the premium book tab. Deadline is June 1 to have your application form in and approved. New this year.

All entries (Jr. Fair and Open Class) for the Vernon County Fair will be done online. There will be no written application form. Instructions are online on how to enter your exhibits; please read instruction before entering. Entry deadline is Aug. 3. The fair office will be open Thursday, from noon to 4 p.m., starting July 7. There will be computers available for doing your Jr. Fair and Open Class entries, along with help if you need it. All Jr. Fair entry payments will be done through your organizational leader. Open Class entry payment are due once you submit your entries. Payments can be made at the fair office (not the UW Extension office) Thursday or by check mailed to Vernon County Fair, Bill Marohl, S3784 Bakkom Rd., Viroqua, WI 54665. All entry materials and passes can be picked up at the fair office (not the UW Extension Office) after Sept. 1. New this year.

Exhibit buildings will be open to receive exhibits on Tuesday evening week of the fair (Sept. 14-18), from 5 to 7 p.m. in all classes except livestock, poultry and rabbits.

Fair premium books will be available at the fair office, Thursday starting July 7 for $5/book, or free at the fair's website, vernoncountyfair.com under the premium book tab listed by department for both Jr. Fair and Open Class.

The fair office hours are noon to 4 p.m., on Thursday starting July 7 and every Thursday through July. The fair office will be open Aug. 1 and 2 from noon to 4 p.m. and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 3. For other times, make an appointment by calling 608-634-4064 and leaving your name and phone number. The fair office hours during fair week are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. The fair office phone number is 608-637-3165 and there is a message system, so we will get back with you if you leave a message

