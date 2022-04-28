Youth, teen artwork sought for Driftless Area Art Festival

Teachers from across the Driftless Region are invited to exhibit their students’ works, and are reminded of the May 27 deadline for applications to the KidsArt Gallery, Sept. 17-18, part of the Driftless Area Art Festival in Soldiers Grove. They’ll be part of a weekend that celebrates and promotes the talents of visual, performing and culinary artists from the Driftless Area, which encompasses southwest Wisconsin and areas of southeast Minnesota, northeastern Iowa and northwestern Illinois.

Continuing a decade-long tradition, professional artists will award three blue-ribbon winners, one from grades K-2, one from grades 3-5, and one from grades 6-8. A 3-D art piece will also be selected. The four pieces from the last art festival will be sold at live auction in 2022 and proceeds given to the art programs in the young artists’ schools, with a framed copy of the piece already given to the respective young artist.

Because the festival was canceled on 2020 and 2021, the 2019 works will be sold this year during the Spring Gala, June 2. Featured will be pieces by Flynn Mendygral of Kickapoo School in Viola; Felicity Mitchell of St. Charles School in Genoa; Emma Schmidt of North Crawford in Gays Mills; and Perpetua Mitchell of St. Charles in Genoa. Information on the festival and on tickets for the Gala, to be held at the Gays Mills Community Commerce Center, can be found on the Driftless Area Art Festival website.

In addition, the Teen Art Gallery and exhibition each year displays the artwork of young artists, age 13 to 19. Teen artists can apply individually or through their schools, and the deadline is Sept. 7. “This is a remarkable opportunity to exhibit and be presented as an experienced artist,” said Jane Holzhauer, coordinator of the festival’s Youth Art Tent, which houses both exhibits.

“More than 5,000 people attended each weekend in recent years, from all over the Driftless Region, and one of the favorite features for this large audience is the opportunity to view and appreciate the work of young artists,” she added. There is no fee for admission and all submitted art works will be displayed throughout the weekend.”

Professional artist jurors will select teen art pieces for special recognition:

Best in Show – with a cash prize of $75, a blue ribbon and art supplies; second prize – with a cash award of $50 and a red ribbon; third prize – $25 cash award and a white ribbon. Three Achievement Ribbons will also be awarded.

Teachers and individual teen artists can find detailed information on the art festival, as well as application materials, at the Youth Art tab on the website, DriftlessAreaArtFestival.com. For further assistance contact janeholzhauer.com.

Festival-goers will find 80 professional visual artists, five groups of performing artists, a variety of culinary artists, and a hundred community volunteers prepared to make the weekend memorable. They’ll also find free admission and ample free and convenient parking in the setting of Soldiers Grove’s Beauford T. Anderson Park.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0