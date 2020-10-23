HOLMEN — Albert “Al” M. Boll, of Holmen went to be with the Lord Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. Al was born July 16, 1940, to Herman and Eunice Boll, the youngest of five children. He was raised in New Glarus, Wis., and graduated from New Glarus High School, where he participated in baseball and basketball. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, with a degree in social sciences.
Al married the love of his life, Karen Severson, Aug. 26, 1961, in Blanchardville, Wis., her hometown. To this marriage was born three children, Richard, Renee, and Rhonda.
Al taught high school for 35 years, mainly seniors in sociology. His first job was teaching in Orangeville, Ill., where he was for three years. He then moved to Viroqua and continued teaching for 32 more years, before retiring in 1998. At Viroqua, he held many positions including Senior Class Advisor, Career Director, Athletic Director and Student Council Advisor.
Al was involved in many athletics, enjoyed playing many sports and loved to watch his favorites like the Packers, Badgers, and the Brewers. He was a true Braves fan, even after they moved to Atlanta. He also was a high school basketball and football referee and baseball umpire.
Al is survived by his wife of 59 years, Karen; his son, Richard of Hatley, Wis.; daughters, Renee Weitzel of Holmen, and Rhonda Walters of Onalaska; his grandchildren, Ryan Boll of Hatley, Rebecca (Dan) Heidel of Mindoro, Destinee Smith of Schofield, Wis., Amanda (Adam) Bekkum of Onalaska, Danielle (Luis) Melendez of Wausau, Wis., and Ashlee Weitzel of Baraboo, Wis; six great-grandchildren, Sienna Schoepke and Zoe Bekkum of Onalaska, Taylor and Teagen Smith of Schofield, and Sawyer and Grayson Heidel of Mindoro; his sister, Christine Norder of Monroe, Wis.; and many nieces and nephews.
Al is preceded in death by his parents; his two brothers, Nathan and Virgil; and his sister, Lois.
A private family service will be held at a later date. Memorials to the family are preferred. Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com. Dickinson Family Funeral Home and Crematory of Holmen is assisting the family with arrangements.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.