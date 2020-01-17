Albert Anthony Wolfe, 82, passed away peacefully at Gundersen Health System, La Crosse, Dec. 29, 2019, after suffering a stroke Dec. 27th.
Albert, the youngest of 11 children, was born at his current home in Romance, Dec. 26, 1937, to Albert Fredrick Wolfe and Zelma (Powell) Wolfe. He was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church in rural Genoa. He was a current member at De Soto Lutheran Church, where he had previously served on the church counsel. He lived his entire life on the family farm, with the exception of the two years (1957-59) he served in the military. He proudly served in the U.S. Army Engineers Division in Fort Lewis, Wash., where he worked as heavy equipment operator and mechanic. He often told about a training exercise at Fort Greely in Alaska, where they were to make sure the bulldozers would start each day in the 60 below temperatures. He loved his country, deeply respected the American flag and was ready to defend that flag until the day he died.
Albert met the love of his life (though he would never say so), in 1967. On Oct. 18, 1969, he married Ann Louise Oliver at De Soto Lutheran Church. Just this past October, they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary, for which he thought he deserved an award.
In addition to farming, Albert was a logger and a sawyer. He and his brother, Laroy (Ace) owned and operated the Wolfe Brothers Sawmill for many years. Albert was a mechanical “Jack-of-all-trades” and there was very little that he could not fix. After retiring, he enjoyed repairing small engines until his fingers became arthritic.
Albert loved country music and RFD TV. He also loved International tractors, of which he had several, his 4-wheeler, his dogs, Rusty and Patches, football, gun shows and baseball. For many years he had season tickets to watch the La Crosse Loggers. He was an avid deer hunter, who was overjoyed to pass that tradition on to his sons and grandsons. Many were the deer hunting stories relived and shared at the kitchen table each hunting season. He just loved nature and being outdoors, whether it was hunting for ginseng, catching rattlesnakes, trapping, or hunting for coyotes. Most of all, he enjoyed time spent with his grandsons, especially for their sporting events and band concerts.
He was a very large “one of a kind” personality, who will be deeply missed by many.
Albert is survived by his wife, Ann Louise; two sons, Allan and his wife, Heidi of Stillwater, Minn., and Arlen and his wife, Monica, of Bangor; as well as two grandsons, Wyatt and Evan Wolfe. He is further survived by two sisters-in-law, Violet Wolfe of Beaver Dam, and Delores (Dolly) Wolfe of La Crosse; several nieces and nephews and numerous friends and acquaintances.
He was preceded in death by his parents; five brothers, Floyd, Lloyd, Blaine, Charles and Laroy (Ace); and five sisters, Dorothy (Tony) Simons, Irene (Otto) Flemke, Hazel (Blaine) De Garmo, Geneva (Donald) Smith, JoAnn (Norman) Garvalia; his nephews, Arne Wolfe and Michael Leeper; niece, Mary Simons; and his great-nephew, Adam Smith also preceded him in death.
Funeral services for Albert were held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at the De Soto Lutheran Church. Pastor Lori Kleppe officiated. Burial with full military honors followed the service at the German Lutheran Cemetery. Visitations were from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, p.m. at the Vosseteig Funeral Home in Westby, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
To leave online condolences or view the entire obituary go to www.vossfh.com. The Vosseteig Funeral Home, 708 S. Main St., in Westby, is serving the family, (608) 634-2100.
