Alison Maureen Steinke, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse from medical complications associated with her chromosome abnormality.
Alison was born Aug. 10, 1979, to Daryl and Maureen (Kruger) Steinke at St. Francis Medical Center in La Crosse. She lived in Stoddard, before moving to La Farge, where she had resided since a young girl. While growing up, Alison enjoyed spending time with family, visiting neighbors, being carted around by playmates, going for walks and rides, and seeing her grandparents. She especially enjoyed the tractor rides, seeing all the animals, being by the river and singing with grandma. She underwent therapy’s and schooling from early on until age 14, attending numerous facilities in La Crosse, as well as special programs in Stoddard, Prairie View, De Soto and Viroqua, to help her mainstream into society.
Alison was the life of the party. She captured attention with a natural sense of humor, wanted to be everyone’s friend and could carry a pretty good tune. She did however demand and challenge, but that was her form of normal. She enjoyed field trips into communities to shop, meet people, and had a passion for treats at the end of the day. Frequent outings to parks, where she could hike on the trails and frolic in the water was a favorite. She was “Sesame Streets” biggest, longest running fan. Alison was diagnosed at an early age with “11q deletion disorder,” now referred to as “Jacobsen’s Syndrome.” She was the 11th documented case known to exist in the world at that time. There are currently some 200 affected individuals. The oldest surviving person is 45 years of age.
Her housemates, caregivers, acquaintance’s, friends, relatives, brother and Dad, will miss her dearly.
“She was always raring to go on some new adventure—on this day she departed, we know she has finally found a better place.”
urvivors are her father/guardian, Daryl Steinke of Stoddard; and companion, Connie Collins of La Crosse; brother, Jason (Stacy) Steinke; and nieces, Alana and Lainey, all of Bangor; grandfather, Robert Kruger of La Crosse; uncles, Mark (Jane) Kruger of Stoddard, Brian (LeAnn) Kruger of Hastings, Minn., David (Melissa) Steinke of Duluth, Minn., Dennis (Mary Jackson) Steinke of New Glarus, Wis.; aunt, Patricia McGuire of Fond du Lac, Wis.; cousins, Hans (Jennifer) Kruger of Minneapolis, Seth (Deanna) Kruger of Stoughton, Wis., Nicole (Pete) Schnettler of Eldorado, Wis., Sara (Brian) Kessler of Wauwatosa, Wis., Lori (Ron) Gollaher of Osprey, Fla., Heidi Spradau of Hermantown, Minn., John (Jessica Yuschovitz) Twernbold of Old Forge, Pa., and Annie (Travis) Thoreson of Duluth, Minn. Alison was preceded in death by her mother, Maureen Steinke (2014); her grandparents, Harold (2001) and Fern (1994) Steinke and Colleen Kruger (2011), all of Stoddard; and a cousin, Gregory Steinke (2008) of Madison, Wis.
In lieu of the current circumstances, there will be no formal services. The family will gather for a graveside memorial presided by Pastor Silas Schmitzer of St. Matthews Lutheran Church at a later date. Burial will be in the church cemetery in Proksch Coulee, near Stoddard. The Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley is assisting the family.
Online condolences may be sent to www.selandsfuneralhome.com. Memorials may be directed to the Vernon Memorial Healthcare Foundation—Center for Special Children’ in Alison’s memory. The center is a service offered by the La Farge Medical Clinic—VMH through donated funds, with a focus on the diagnosis and treatment of children born with genetic and metabolic diseases, an elite service offered by only six other clinics in the U.S.
The family wishes to express our gratitude to all her caregivers over the years, to her teachers, social workers and aids. To Don and Sharon Copper and family, for creating and providing a home and a new start. To Linda, the doctors, nurses, staff at Vernon Memorial Hospital, the La Farge Clinic and efforts of Dr. Deline. To all the staff at REM for your exceptional care: Tammy, Teresa and Will—you made her life something special. To Gundersen Health System for the medical services extended over the years; and lastly, Dr. Hayes, Palliative Care and the nurses of the 6th floor in the Legacy Building—thank you!
