Almon C. Fortney, 84, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. He was surrounded by his wife, Sonja and daughter, Cheryl, at Gundersen Health System. He joked and laughed up until his last breath. Almon (known as AC) was born June 27, 1936, to Arne and Thea (Krogan) Fortney, of the Folsom area. AC graduated from Readstown High School in 1955, not to mention he was one of the best baseball pitchers around. After graduating he enlisted in the U.S. Navy for six years. On June 5, 1965, AC married his soulmate, Sonja J. Swiggum. They had one daughter Cheryl Sanwick. After marriage he pursued a career in education at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. After that he went to teach for two years in Wonewoc, Wis., then planted his roots at Viroqua Area Schools, where he taught fourth and fifth grades. He later retired in 1994, after winning the Super-cash Lottery.