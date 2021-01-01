Almon C. Fortney, 84, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. He was surrounded by his wife, Sonja and daughter, Cheryl, at Gundersen Health System. He joked and laughed up until his last breath. Almon (known as AC) was born June 27, 1936, to Arne and Thea (Krogan) Fortney, of the Folsom area. AC graduated from Readstown High School in 1955, not to mention he was one of the best baseball pitchers around. After graduating he enlisted in the U.S. Navy for six years. On June 5, 1965, AC married his soulmate, Sonja J. Swiggum. They had one daughter Cheryl Sanwick. After marriage he pursued a career in education at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. After that he went to teach for two years in Wonewoc, Wis., then planted his roots at Viroqua Area Schools, where he taught fourth and fifth grades. He later retired in 1994, after winning the Super-cash Lottery.
AC was an avid golfer. He spent many summers at Viroqua Hills, and participated in 50 years of the Viroqua Open. In 2007, he was the final recipient of the Peterson Motor golden putter, for his hole in one. During the summer months you were certain to drive by and catch AC on his pride and joy, his Ford tractor, mowing the lawn. AC was a family man, and loved when his grandchildren would come over to hangout. He especially loved giving endless rides on the lawn mower, and working in his garden. He also enjoyed going for “Sunday rides” with Sonja, which usually would mean a trip across the river. He was very involved within the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, in the Men at Work program.
AC is survived by his wife, Sonja; daughter, Cheryl; grandsons, Todd (Alyssa), and Troy (Allison Hardy) Sanwick; his two great-granddaughters, Evelyn and Emersyn Sanwick; brother, Marcus Fortney; sisters, Maline Mahnke, and Eleanor Oftedahl; nephews, Kent Oftedahl, Michael and Scott Mahnke, and Nolan Fortney; sister-in-law, Judy Thomas; and brothers-in-law, Lars (Mary) Swiggum and Jeff (Lori) Swiggum.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arne (Thea) Fortney; his in-laws, Art (Alice) Swiggum; brother, Duwayne; brothers-in-law, John Mahnke, Richard Thomas and Kenny Oftedahl; son-in-law, Jeff Sanwick; along with his many loving and loyal Golden Retrievers.
A private service will be held at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. A celebration of life will be held this summer on AC’s birthday, to give him one last party. Online condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.
