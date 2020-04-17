READSTOWN — Amanda Rae Long, 38, of Readstown, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020, at her home with her family by her side. She was born June 29, 1981, to the late Gaylord Hatlan and Tina Long.
Amanda found passion in many things during her life, but her greatest passion and joy were her children, Payton and Auston. She loved being a mom. She met and fell in love with her life partner, Nathen Holcombe, when she was 16 years old. They made many special memories and shared countless moments in the 23 years they were together. Amanda had always been working. She managed the kitchen at The Eagles Club in Viroqua, Safeway in Colorado and helped as a farmer. She took pride in her work. From 2000—2009, Amanda and Nathen lived in Colorado and this is where Payton was born. She took great interest in her children’s activities and volunteered with PTA and other events at Kickapoo School. She loved cheering on Payton during his school events. Amanda enjoyed the outdoors, canoeing, basketball and softball. She was a planner and often was the driving force in organizing family gatherings and holiday events. She was deeply loved and will be missed by many.
Survivors include her life partner of 23 years, Nathen Holcombe; her children, Payton and Auston; her grandmother, Mae Farris; her grandparents, Vic and Carol Long; her siblings, Angela (Andrew) Barnes and Al Long; Nathen’s mom, Rhonda Holcombe; Nathen’s siblings, Travis Holcombe and Shelby Stedman; four nieces and nephews, Vivian, Quentin, Paisley and Raven; two half-sisters, Bobi Hirschfield and Kiyah (Victor) Johnson; a friend that Amanda considered family, Heather Ries; other relatives and many friends.
Amanda was preceded in death by her parents; two uncles, Stacey Long and Andy Segel; her cousin, Logan Connelly; and Nathen’s father, Steve Holcombe.
Due to the national health pandemic, a public memorial service is being planned for a later date. Details will be announced when finalized. Please visit www.vossfh.com to share a memory.
Vosseteig Funeral Home in La Farge is serving Amanda’s family.
