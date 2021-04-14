Ambrose La Fleur Jr.

A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 13, in St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 1031 Main St., Onalaska. Family and friends may visit form 10 a.m. Tuesday until the time of Mass at the church. Msgr. Steven Kachel will officiate, with burial to be held on Oak Grove Cemetery, at a later date. Masks and appropriate social distance will be required.