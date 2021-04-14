 Skip to main content
Ambrose La Fleur Jr.
Ambrose La Fleur Jr.

Ambrose F. La Fleur Jr., 73, of La Crosse died Wednesday April 7, 2021, in Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center, La Crosse.

A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 13, in St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 1031 Main St., Onalaska. Family and friends may visit form 10 a.m. Tuesday until the time of Mass at the church. Msgr. Steven Kachel will officiate, with burial to be held on Oak Grove Cemetery, at a later date. Masks and appropriate social distance will be required.

A complete obituary can be found at www.blaschkeschneider.com.

