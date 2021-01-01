OSWEGO, Ill./VIROQUA — Anna Grace (Best) Owen, 93, of Oswego and formerly of Viroqua passed away Monday, Dec. 21, 2020.

On March 11, 1927, Anna Grace was born in Viroqua, to Ira and Marye Virginia (Strange) Best. She was baptized at the Viroqua Church of Christ, at 11 years old. She attended the Vernon County Normal School and graduated from Viroqua High School in 1945. After graduation, she worked for the Minnesota Department of Highways, in Saint Paul, Minn. On June 20, 1948, Anna Grace was united in marriage to Cecil “Zeke” Owen, at the Viroqua Church of Christ. For the next 41 years, she was employed as a payroll clerk, then as a bookkeeper, for the Vernon County Highway Department.

A lifelong member of the Viroqua Church of Christ, Anna Grace was baptized and married by Roy Williams. She taught Sunday school and was a member of the church choir. For 40 years, she sang in a church trio that was asked to sing at many funerals and other events. She loved music and sang in the Sweet Adeline’s, including being part of a quartet. Anna Grace enjoyed traveling with her family to see all of the contiguous U.S. She was an avid seamstress, knitter, and quilter, leaving many beautiful afghans and quilts for her family to enjoy.