Anna (Ofte) Leum
Anna (Ofte) Leum

Anna (Ofte) Leum

WESTBY — Anna (Ofte) Leum, 88, of Westby passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Sunday, March 28, 2021. Anna was born Aug. 30, 1932, to Setles Ofte and Ellen (Haldorson) Ofte.

Anna is survived by her husband of 70 years, Gilbert Leum; her six children, Laura (Lee) Nerison of Westby, Lisa (Mike) Thomas of Eden Prairie, Minn., Torkel (Peggy) Leum of Westby, Paula Leum (Rick Stegen) of Westby, Lars (Deanna) Leum of Westby, and Grant (Carrie) Leum of Excelsior, Minn.; 10 grandchildren, Thea, Seri, Erin, Andrew, Julianna, Alexis, Brock, Bjorn, Fox, and Mercedes; and seven great-grandchildren, Archer, Anja, Madelyn, Jarek, Colton, Reid and Tucker. She is also survived by two brothers, Tilmer and Elmer Ofte; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Anna was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Selmer, Torkel and Elmer Peder Ofte; her sisters, Elsie Gilbeck, Christine Davidson and Annette “Tootsie” Bakkestuen; as well as two great-grandchildren, Isabelle and Gwyneth Carl.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Our Saviors Lutheran Church or Norseland Nursing Home—Westby.

Due to COVID-19, a private family funeral service was held Saturday, April 3, at Vosseteig Funeral Home in Westby. Online condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.

