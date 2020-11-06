Ardis Benora (Berg) Severson, a good and faithful servant of her Lord and our land, was called home to her Father’s house Wednesday evening, Oct. 28, 2020, at the Gundersen Health System. The 93-year-old, who always put others before herself, had been living on her own in her La Crosse apartment, prior to a recent stroke. She is fondly remembered by friends and family as “the most wonderful person.”
Ardis was born Jan. 14, 1927, to Victor Julius Berg and Bertha Lena (Hanson) Berg in Viroqua. She was the fourth of their nine children, who grew up farming in Vernon County. After graduating from Viroqua High School in 1946, she married Gordon Severson, May 7, 1949. They raised two sons on their Crawford County family farm. Ardis was a member of Ruth Circle, Southwest Prairie Lutheran Church in Viroqua. In later years, she was a quilting and circle member of Good Shepherd Lutheran in La Crosse.
She is survived by sons, Jerry (Sue) Severson, and Dennis (Susan) Severson; granddaughter, Kimberly (Timothy) Hatlan; grandsons, Kevin (Danielle) Severson, and Luke (Megan) Severson; stepgrandson, Andrew Stetter (Lindsey Gould); great-grandchildren, Bree and Blake Hatlan, Dimitri Cutler and Karson Severson, and Kade and Ava Severson. Ardis is further survived by sister, Frances Dahlke; brothers, Stanley (Cecilia) Berg, the Rev. Donald (Barbara) Berg, and Alvin (Lois) Berg; sister-in-law, Dorothy (Pete) Dillenberg. She is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gordon; daughter-in-law, Linda (Zielke) Severson; brothers, Selmer, Orbin, and Clarence Berg; sister, Esther (Earl) Stokke; brother-in-law, Arthur Dahlke; husband Gordon’s siblings and spouses, Orvin (Margaret) Severson, Nordahl (Dena) Severson, Carl (Helen) Severson, Alice (Glen) Olson; nieces, Karen and Kathryn Stokke; nephews, Gary and Roland Severson; great-nephew, Donnie Stokke.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 2, at South West Prairie Lutheran Church, S8466 Prairie Road, Viroqua. Pastor Timothy Dunham officiated.
Memorials in remembrance of Ardis can be directed to South West Prairie Lutheran Church.
Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thorsonfuneralhome.com. The Thorson Funeral Home of Viroqua is proudly serving the family.
