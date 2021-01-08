Ardyce Beverly (Midtlien) Ostrem, 85, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at Beartooth Billings Clinic in Red Lodge, Mont., Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020.
Ardyce was born Aug. 21, 1935, to Maurice and Gertrude Midtlien. Her family lived in Bad Axe Valley, near Westby. Ardyce attended Westby Area Schools and following graduation, attended the College of Medical Technology in Minneapolis, to become a medical and lab technician. Ardyce went on to work at Vernon Memorial Hospital in Viroqua.
On Oct 1, 1955, Ardyce married Keith Ostrem at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Westby. Ardyce and Keith initially lived in Milwaukee, before moving back to the Westby and Viroqua area, to farm and raise their six children. In 1975, the family opted for a new adventure and moved to Belgrade, Mont. In Belgrade, Ardyce worked for Dr. Howell, the Belgrade Baptist Church daycare and Trappers Cabin Ranch, near Big Sky, Mont. She was a devoted member of the Belgrade Baptist Church. Ardyce also worked for the Stinnett family in Coral Gables, Fla., West Yellowstone, Mont., and Cambridge, Idaho. When she was ready to retire, Ardyce chose Manhattan, Mont., to be her home.
Ardyce relished living in Manhattan, where she enjoyed time with her wonderful friends and members of the Bridge Church. Ardyce was an active member of the Manhattan Senior Center, where she served as treasurer and president for many years. Ardyce's favorite activities included serving meals to fellow seniors, playing cards after lunch, and participating in the annual potato festival. Ardyce enjoyed sampling new cuisine and visiting local attractions, on her travels to Australia, to visit her youngest son and his family, to Brazil to visit a missionary family from Belgrade Baptist, and on numerous cruises with family.
Ardyce had a large and loving family, accomplishing an ambitious goal to see all 19 grandchildren graduate high school in places such as Wisconsin, Wyoming, and Alaska. Ardyce also sewed 19 quilts as wedding presents for her grandchildren.
Ardyce was preceded in death by her parents; her oldest daughter, Sheri Ostrem Jensen; and her great-granddaughter, Nichole. Ardyce is survived by one sister, Sharon (Richard) Gilbeck of Westby; five children, Julie (Keith) Kersten of Downing, Wis., Tami (Bill) Jones of Glendive, Mont., Ryan Ostrem of Viroqua, Marlea (Guy) Lipka of Joliet, Mont., Marc (Juanita) Ostrem of Gillette, Wyo.; 19 grandchildren; 34 great grandchildren; and one great-great grandson.
Ardyce is now in Heaven with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Bless be her memory.
A viewing and visitation with be held at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 10, at K and L Mortuary, located in Three Forks, Mont. Ardyce's burial service will be held at 1 p.m. Jan. 11, at Meadowview Cemetery in Manhattan, with a reception to follow at Bridge Church.
Memorial donations in memory of Ardyce can be made to the Manhattan Senior Center, PO Box 5, Manhattan, Mont., 59741.
