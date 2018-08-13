VIROQUA/FERRYVILLE -- Arlene I. Wallace, 85, of Viroqua and formerly of Ferryville passed away peacefully Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, at the Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 17, at the Freeman Lutheran Church, rural Ferryville, with Pastor Lori Kleppe officiating. Burial will take place in the South West Prairie Lutheran Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.thorsonfuneralhome.com. The Thorson Funeral Home of Viroqua is proudly serving the family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.