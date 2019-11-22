PURDY — Avenelle Alene Halverson, 90, of Purdy died Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at Vernon Manor in Viroqua, surrounded by loving family and caregivers.
Avenelle was born in the town of Sterling, June 20, 1929, to Sever and Leda (Skrede) Halverson. Avenelle was a caregiver who helped everyone she met, whether through illness or wellness, she would take care of you and would also babysit your children if needed. She herself was struck by polio at 12 years old, but it never got in her way. She worked at the Hotel Stoddard, Vernon Manor, North Side Grocery Store, for Art Anderson as a housekeeper and 20 plus years as chief operator for Viroqua Telephone Company.
Avenelle could sing, and sing, and sing … weddings, funerals, any event or anniversary, or at church just two weeks ago. She spent her whole life in and around the Purdy area. She enjoyed visiting dear friends in Madison, Wis., but home was always better. She learned from her mother the art of making great lefse. She collected chickens and roosters. Avenelle loved being a life-long member of Bad Axe Lutheran Church.
God bless our memories of Avenelle, His choir just got a new angel.
Avenelle is survived by her brothers, Arden (LilaMae) Halverson and Dwight “Bill” Halverson; her sister-in-law, Murial Halverson; her eight nieces and nephews; 14 great-nieces and nephews; and many great-great-nieces and nephews; and cousins.
Avenelle was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Stanley “Ern” Halverson; and an infant niece, Amber Jean Halverson.
Funeral services for Avenelle was at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Bad Axe Lutheran Church, County Road N (south of Hwy. 56W). Pastor Donald Greven officiated with burial following the service at Bad Axe Lutheran Cemetery. Friends called during visitations from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at the Vosseteig Funeral Home, 708 S. Main St. in Westby, and from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at the church.
In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials are preferred in Avenelle’s name. The Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home is serving the Family. (608) 637-2100. On-line condolences may be offered at www.vossfh.com.
