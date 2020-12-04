Barbara Ann Richert

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Barbara Ann (Bean) Richert, 77, of Green Bay made her journey into Heaven Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020.
Barbara was born Dec. 3, 1942, to the late Hugh and Dorothy (Wega) Bean. She graduated from Green Bay West High School, Class of 1961. Barbara held many jobs through the years, her favorite being mom and grandma.
Barbara enjoyed knitting, spending time with friends and family and playing Bingo. She also loved just getting out and going for a drive, especially to see the fall colors and Christmas lights. She really enjoyed the senior outings with friends while living at Fort Howard Apartments. Barbara proudly served as a member of the Viroqua Eagles Auxiliary #2707 while she resided in Viroqua.
Barbara was a member of New Hope Presbyterian Church where she had many friends she considered family. Thank you to those friends who helped her still attend church when she could no longer drive and for the many visits at her home.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Sally Skinner; and a nephew, Jeff Bean. She is survived by her two daughters, Pamela (David) Zeichert, Tomah, and Teri (Eric) Smith, Fountain City, Wis.; her brother, Robert Bean, Decatur, Texas; her grandsons, Eric, Colin and Landon Zeichert, Tomah, Jeffrey Richert, Viroqua, and Michael Richert, La Crosse. She is further survived by a cousin, Joyce Plopper Dexter, Fort Atkinson, Wis.; niece, Angela Galbraith, Rockwell, Texas; and nephew, Brian Bean, Decatur. She is also survived by life-long friends, Nancy and Duane Dumke, Green Bay.
Funeral services for Barbara were held Thursday, Dec. 4, at Nicolet Memorial Gardens, Green Bay. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.
Barbara's family would like to thank the staffs of Bishop's Court Assisted Living and Heartland Hospice for the loving care given to Barbara in her final months.
