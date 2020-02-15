Bea Marie (Rumsey) Lee, 89, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at Vernon Manor. Bea married Chester “Chet” Lee July 19, 1952. She attended La Crosse State College and taught physical education for 31 years, with a majority of those years at La Farge Area Schools. Bea was a nature lover and spread that love to her children and grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband, Chet; her children, Vicki (Scott) Springman, Patti (Rick) Fatura, and Kristine (Darrell) Larson; her grandchildren, LeeAnn Marien, Ryan Larson, Anne Schreier, Abby Springman, Jacob Fatura, and Laura Springman; great-grandchildren, Cullen, Lucy and Cale Schreier.
Bea was preceded in death by her parents; and sisters, Eloda Rumsey, Phyllis Walker and Connie Rothwell.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua. Pastor Yvonne Marshall will officiate. A visitation will be from 1 until 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, at Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home, 123 W. Decker St., Viroqua. Additional visitation will be from 10 until 11 a.m. Monday at the church. Bea will be laid to rest at the Viroqua Cemetery.
Bea's family would like to give a very special thanks to the staff at Vernon Manor and Dr. Koons.
In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Bland Bekkedal Hospice, or the charity of donor's choice.
The Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home in Viroqua is serving Bea's family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.