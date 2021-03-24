Bernice A. Hellwig died peacefully Sunday, March 14, 2021, at the Bethany St. Joseph Care Center in La Crosse. She was surrounded by family members at the time of her passing. She was born Bernice Herold Dec. 12, 1920, in Chipmunk Coulee and lived her entire 100 years in the La Crosse area. Bernice married Carl Hellwig Feb. 24, 1945. Carl and Bernice farmed together in Coon Valley and traveled extensively around the world until Carl’s death in 1990.

Bernice had a long career as a teacher, starting her work with children in a one room schoolhouse at Big Creek. Most of her time in education was spent teaching the primary grades, including many years at State Road School in La Crosse. In retirement she was active volunteering with several organizations including leading tours at the Norskedalen and Hixon House historic sites. Bernice enjoyed writing and wrote the stories of her life. In recent years The Westby Times ran a series of her writings entitled “In My Time” that chronicled a joyful life that spanned from farming with horses to the present day.

She is survived by her son, Gordon (Liz) Hellwig; and daughter, Linda (Marty) Gross. She loved and is loved dearly by her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Bernice was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Hellwig; son, Stuart Hellwig; and daughter-in-law, Jeanie (Weisenberg) Hellwig.