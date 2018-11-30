Bernice “Bernie” Linder, 90, passed away peacefully Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018.
Bernie was born June 14, 1928, in the home of her parents, Charles and Olga Wheeler, near Viroqua. She attended the one room schools in Lister and Cherry Grove, near Viroqua. She graduated from Viroqua High School in 1946. She graduated from Northwestern Bible School in 1950.
While at NWBS she fell in love with a fellow student, Claude Linder. She married Claude Linder Aug. 5, 1950. After Claude completed more schooling, they moved to Webberville, Mich., where Bernie was a homemaker, while Claude taught in several one room schools. After more schooling by Claude, they moved to the La Crosse area, where he taught at Longfellow Junior High School for a number of years and Bernie became an Avon lady.
In 1975, The Linders moved to Watertown, Wis., to join the faculty and staff at Maranatha Baptist Bible College, now Maranatha Baptist University. Bernie worked in several staff positions at MBBC, spending most of her time working in the library. She was “Mom” to many students and encouraged them with words and hugs. They both retired in 2004.
Bernie greatly enjoyed singing. She sang in public since she was eight years old. She sang in the Viroqua High School choir and also received several blue ribbons at the state competition in Madison, Wis., as a soloist and in trios. She sang in the Acapella Choir while at Northwestern. She was a soloist in every church she attended.
Bernie accepted Jesus as her personal Savior when she was nine years old and had a glowing Christian testimony the rest of her life. Her goal in life was to sing the gospel and be an encourager. She was known for her warm smile.
Bernie is survived by her husband; and children, Todd Linder in Kalispell, Mont., Claudia Eckelbarger in Croswell, Mich., Priscilla Bednar in Atlanta, Ga., Scott Linder in Watertown, and Eric Linder in Lancaster, Calif. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
A funeral service to honor Bernie’s life was held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 24, at Calvary Baptist Church in Watertown, with the Rev. Dr. Robert Loggans presiding. Visitation was held from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Bernie was laid to rest in Ebenezer Moravian Cemetery in Watertown, following the service.
Memorial gifts may be sent to Calvary Baptist Church for the others fund, 792 Milford St., Watertown, WI 53094.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Homes is serving the family. To place online condolences please visit pn-fh.com.
