On the morning of Monday, April 5, 2021, heaven received the perfect angel. Beth (Felde) Leis passed away at Bethany Riverside from complications of a severe stroke at the age of 88.
A funeral Mass was held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 8, in Mary Mother of the Church Parish, 2006 Weston St., La Crosse. The Rev. Brian D. Konopa officiated with burial held in the Stoddard Cemetery. Family and friends visited from 9 a.m. Thursday until the time of Mass at Church.
A complete obituary can be found at www.blaschkeschneider.com.
