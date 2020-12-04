Beuford Howell

Beuford A. Howell, 76, of Viroqua passed away at home Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, surrounded by family. Beuford was born Sept. 15, 1944, in Viroqua, to Fred and Jessie (Everson) Howell. He was raised in Purdy Valley where he attended Purdy Country School until the eighth grade when he started hauling milk. Beuford married Delorse “Dolly” Sidie Oct. 28, 1967, at Bad Axe Lutheran Church. He hauled canned milk to the Viroqua Creamery, worked at the Viroqua Whey plant, and drove semis hauling milk until retiring in 2015. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping with Dolly in their motorhomes. He enjoyed spending time with his family.
He is survived by his children, Allen Howell, Darlene Running and David Kamprud; grandchildren, Cody Howell, Justin (Dawn) Running, Tonya (Shaun) Mickelson, Eric Kamprud, and Jill (Paco) Rondeau; 13 great-grandchildren, including Bailey Howell. He is further survived by his brothers, Jim and Karl Howell; sisters, Eloda Penchi, Sylvia Howell, Sandy (Paul) Pedretti, Jill (Marvin) Bailey and Eunice Hastings; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Beuford was preceded in death by his wife, Dolly; son-in-law, Richard Running; parents; in-laws, Chancy and Doris Sidie; brothers, Frederick “Pete” Martin, Joe, Silas, Veldo and Myron “Tudd”; and infant sister, Juliettte.
Visitation was held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday Nov. 25, at the Thorson Funeral Home in Viroqua. Burial will be held in the Viroqua Cemetery at a later date.
Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thorsonfuneralhome.com. The Thorson Funeral Home of Viroqua is proudly serving the family.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.