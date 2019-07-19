LODI, Wis. -- Beuford Robson, 92, peacefully passed away Monday, July 15, 2019, surrounded by family. He was born Feb. 26, 1927, in the town of Franklin, Wis., the son of the late Roy and Violet (Primer) Robson. Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Tharen; his children, Colleen Robson, Lynette Robson, Mark (Heather Leach) Robson and Eric Robson; three grandchildren; his sister, Shirley Haakenson; his brother, Bob (Angie) Robson and other relatives and many friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Odean. Memorial services will be held at 2.30 p.m. Sunday, July 21, at Lodi United Methodist Church, 130 Locust St., with the Rev. Peace Kim presiding. Burial will be at 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, in Liberty Pole Cemetery, Viroqua. A gathering with refreshments will be held after the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lodi United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com. Gunderson Lodi Funeral & Cremation Care, 157 S. Main St., 608-592-3201.
