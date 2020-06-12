READSTOWN — Bonney B. (Tainter) Deckert, 92, of Readstown passed away peacefully Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Our House Memory Care in Richland Center, Wis. She was born Sept. 1, 1927, in Readstown. She married Donald Deckert Oct. 4, 1947. Bonney was a farm girl who spent her adult life raising her family as well as working at O’Brien Manufacturing and Coast to Coast. She loved painting ceramics, putting puzzles together and spending time with family.
Survivors include her sons, Danny (Nancy) Deckert of Readstown, David (Susan) Deckert of Jonestown, Texas, Doug (Lois) Deckert of East Berlin, Pa.; her daughter, DeAnn (David) McClanahan of Milwaukee; 11 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers, Keith Tainter of Westby, Ken (Darlene) Tainter of Ontario and Larry (Debbie) Tainter of McFarland, Wis.
Bonney was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Donald Deckert; her parents, Zilmer and Mabel Tainter; her twin sister, Betty Larson; brother-in-law, Ken Larson; and sisters-in-law, Marian Tainter and Betty Ann Burns.
A memorial service is being planned for a date yet to be determined. Service details will be announced when finalized. Online condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.
Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home in Viroqua is serving Bonney’s family.
