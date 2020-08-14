READSTOWN — Bonney Deckert, 92, of Readstown passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020. A memorial service will be held at noon Saturday, Aug. 22, at the Manning Cemetery in rural Readstown. Participants may remain in their cars if more comfortable and may also bring their own lawn chairs. Visitation will be held from 9 until 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at the Readstown Church of Christ, 120 School St. Masks are required and will be provided if you don’t have one. Online condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Readstown Church of Christ or the Manning Cemetery. Memorials may be sent to Danny Deckert, P.O. Box 163, Readstown, Wis. 54652.
Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home in Viroqua is serving Bonney’s family.
