Bonnie Jean Hanson, 76, of Viroqua died Saturday Dec. 5, 2020, at Vernon Manor in Viroqua of the Coronavirus. Bonnie was the youngest of eight children born April 23, 1944, at Purdy, Wis., to Otto A. and Nellie E. (Winchel) Hanson and she was a member of Bad Axe Lutheran Church. The family moved to a farm at Ontario in 1946 where she attended Lower Brush Creek School and Brush Creek Lutheran Church.

She is survived by her son, David (Laura) Woods; and grandson, Ryan of North Carolina; one brother, August (Mary Ellen) Hanson of Ontario; two sisters, Ona Berge at Vernon Manor and Betty Bolton of Viroqua; sister-in-law, Eunice Hanson; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Otto and Nellie; paternal grandparents, Ole and Kari (Sorenson) Olson/Hanson; maternal grandparents, Charles and Emma (Revels)Winchel; her brothers, Orbin and Otto Jr., and spouse, Bernice; her sisters, Olga Leland, and Leona Berg; brothers-in-law, John Leland, Lawrence Berg, Perle Berge, Harold Mullen and Robert Bolton; as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins.