LA CROSSE/VIROQUA -- Brad W. Thompson, 59, formerly of Viroqua passed away at his home in La Crosse Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018, due to COPD.
Brad was born Feb. 3, 1959, in Viroqua, to William and Betty (Pacl) Thompson. Brad loved to make people laugh. He was a very caring man who loved to socialize and talk to people. He had a passion for fishing and cooking. He was a sports enthusiast who loved to root for the Packers, Badgers and Cubs. Most importantly, he loved his children and grandchildren and often spoke about how proud of them he was.
Brad is survived by three children, Cory (Allison) Thompson of Waukesha, Wis., Josh (Melissa) Thompson of La Crosse, Jami Thompson of La Crosse; four grandchildren, Ty Clair Riley, Isabella Riley, Beau Thompson, Riley Thompson; his sister, Wendy (John) McClelland of Viroqua; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parent, William and Betty Thompson; sisters, Carmen Bolen, Nancy Moser; and son-in-law, St. Clair Riley.
Blessed be our memory of Brad W. Thompson.
Private funeral services will be held with burial in the Viroqua Cemetery.
The Thorson Funeral Home of Viroqua is serving the family. Online condolences can be left by visiting www.thorsonfuneralhome.com.
