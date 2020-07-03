Bruce Alan Hill
FERRYVILLE — Bruce Alan Hill, 82, of Ferryville passed away at home Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Bruce was born Oct. 20, 1937, in Richland County, Wis., to Tom and Helen (Brown) Hill. He graduated from Viola High School in 1956.

Bruce was employed by General Motors of Janesville, Wis., for 31 years, retiring in 1986. Bruce enjoyed a long retirement and was proud that he had been retired longer than he had worked. While retired, he was happiest when spending time on “my” Mississippi River. Bruce loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed watching the Packers, Brewers, and reading a good Western novel.

Bruce is survived by his sons, Kevin (Lori) Hill and Tim (Tina) Hill; grandchildren, Kayla, Krista, Kody, and Wyatt (Jennifer) Hill; great-granddaughter, Bianca Hill; brothers, Robert (Virginia) Hill, Thomas (Sandy) Hill; sister, Betty Blakley; sister-in-law, Mary Hill; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Special thanks to Bruce’s neighbors who all look out for each other.

Bruce was preceded in death by his parents, Tom and Helen Hill; two brothers, Benny Joe and Gary Lee Hill; and brother-in-law, Gary Blakley.

Bruce requested no funeral services. A private graveside ceremony will be held to honor Bruce. Online condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com. Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home in Viroqua is serving Bruce’s family.

